Kenosha Kingfish Ready to Continue Their Reign over Simmons Field

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish are ready to remain Kenosha's favorite collegiate baseball team.Â

The Kenosha Kingfish will be managed by new-comer Mike Porcaro. Porcaro joins as the team's second Field Manager and is currently Associate Head Baseball Coach/Recruiting Coordinator at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). He began his career as an Assistant Coach focusing on hitting and infielders, before being elevated to his current position. During his second season with the school, MSOE won a school record 25 games.

Porcaro has Northwoods League experience, having both played and coached in the league. Porcaro played two seasons for the Eau Claire Express (2013-14) and in 2015 he was a bench coach for the same franchise. Porcaro is a 2015 graduate of UW-Milwaukee, where he was an All-American and named Horizon League Player of the Year after his sophomore season. He also received honorable mention status on the Louisville Slugger AllAmerican squad, becoming the first Panther underclassman to ever receive the honor.

The Kingfish's roster is packed with familiar 2019 faces such as Mitchell Buban, Drew Dyer, Jacob DeLabio, and new talent, including Casey O'Laughlin and Mike Edwards, that is sure to keep the competition strong this season for the 26-game Kenosha Series.

O'Laughlin led the Northwestern Wildcats with 5 home runs in the 2019 season. O'Laughlin is a three-year letterwinner at Fenwick High School, led his team to a regional championship in 2015, and was namedÂ First Team All-Catholic League and All-Area after hitting .405 with 33 RBIs and two home runs.Â

Edwards is in the weekend starting rotation, and finished tied for 8th with his victory total during the 2019 season. In 2018, he finished 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA, striking out 24 batters in 29.1 innings of work. His ERA finished second on the team and fourth-lowest for a freshman in program history. In high school he enjoyed a phenomenal junior season, earning Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State honors after going 8-0 with a 0.56 ERA.

