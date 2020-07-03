Loggers to Welcome in Patriot Parachute Team for Independence Day Celebration
July 3, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers are proud to welcome in the Patriot Parachute Team into Copeland Park & Events Center just before first pitch of the Northwoods League game between the Loggers and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Saturday, July 4th.
The Patriot Parachute Team is a Veteran-owned and operated company, whose mission is to continue to serve by performing exciting shows around the nation to inspire the next generation of patriots, and raise awareness for Veteran causes to include transitioning after active duty.
The PPT is cleared to operate out of military aircraft from the United States Air Force, United States Navy, and the United Sates Marine Corps. The parachutists will be landing on the ball diamond at Copeland Park shortly before first pitch of Saturday's game at approximately 5:55 pm, leading into the National Anthem and first pitch.
More information on the PPT can be found at https://www.patriotparachuteteam.com/
