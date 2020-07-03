Errors Doom Dune Bears
July 3, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Northern Michigan Dune Bears News Release
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Northern Michigan Dune Bears, who benefited from quality pitching in their win the night before, committed four errors while walking 10 and leaving 11 men on base in a 11-2 loss to the Great Lakes Resorters in front of a third straight sellout crowd Friday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The Resorters struck first in the opening frame, plating five runs featuring two hit batsman and a two-RBI single from Dalton Chandler to give Great Lakes a 5-0 advantage. The Dune Bears responded with a run in the fifth inning as Jackson Galloway crossed the plate on a wild pitch cutting the Resorters lead to 5-1. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Great Lakes added to their total as Dalton Chandler laced an inside-the-park home run to center field, scoring three runs, and extending the Resorters lead to 8-1. Northern Michigan added another tally in the eighth, but it was too little too late as back-to-back singles from Jacob Marsee and Nick Neville gave way to a four-run eighth inning for Great Lakes - putting the finishing touches on a 11-2 win. Dalton Chandler - the Resorters second baseman - collected four RBI's while center fielder Seth Halvorsen stole three bases in the Great Lakes victory.
Resorters reliever, Brody Maynard (1-0), tossed one inning of shutout baseball with a pair of strikeouts in his first victory of 2020. Chris Keenan (0-1) hurled two-thirds of an inning, allowing five earned runs while giving up four walks in the loss. Great Lakes improves to 1-1 on the season while the Dune Bears fall to 1-1.
UP NEXT
The Traverse City Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Great Lakes Resorters Saturday night at 7:05PM. Pre-game coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Dune Bears/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.
