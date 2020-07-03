Bombers Blank Growlers in Pitchers Duel at Homer Stryker

Kalamazoo, MI- For the second consecutive night, the Battle Creek Bombers down the Growlers at Homer Stryker Field, this time by a final score of 2-0.

It was another night of stellar pitching for both teams, as the staff of Ryan Middendorf (Lake Erie College), Drew Szczepaniak (Western Michigan University), Grant Hartwig (Miami University (OH)), and Thomas Schultz (Vanderbilt University) allow a combined 6 hits en route to shutting out the Growlers.

Battle Creek would get on the scoreboard in the 4th inning, when Josh Swinehart (Western Michigan University) came around to score courtesy of an RBI single by Seth Tucker (Hendrix College). The Bombers would earn their second run off a Justin VanDeBrake (Washington State University) sacrifice fly that brought Jimmy Wressel (Concordia University) home.

The Growlers are back in action tomorrow night for a 4th of July clash with the Kalamazoo MacDaddies, while the Bombers next take the field Sunday, July 5th for an afternoon contest with the MacDaddies.

