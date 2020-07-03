Stingers Fall on the Road against Waterloo

(Waterloo, I.A.)- The Waterloo Bucks bats remained hot in their home opener as they toppled the Stingers 10-3 Thursday night.

After taking down Mankato 9-3 Wednesday, Waterloo continued their winning ways with 17 hits in their win over Willmar.

The Stingers started off on the right foot, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning on an RBI single from Brooks Lee, making his season debut.

However, the Bucks got after Stingers pitching starting in the their inning as Levi Usher knocked in an RBI double. In the fourth, Waterloo added four more runs to take a 5-2 lead.

The Bucks ultimately added insurance runs intermittenly over the following innings, ultimately tallying 10 runs in the win.

While the Stingers only tallied six hits opposed to Waterloo's 17, Willmar did launch their second long ball in as many nights.

Jayson Newman got his first home run of the season in the fifth inning with a towering shot to left field.

The Stingers tried to start a rally in the ninth, loading up the bases thanks to singles from Cheney, Manzardo, and Denton, but Zach Button closed the door on Willmar eventually striking out the side.

Willmar falls to 1-1 now on the season as Waterloo moves to 2-0.

The Stingers play game two of their series with Waterloo tomorrow with first pitch starting at 6:35 (CST).

The 2020 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game

The MinnWest Technology Campus is a business community located in the heart of Minnesota lakes country. We are currently home to 31 companies who create a rich network of talent and expertise in the areas of agribusiness, bioscience and technology. Among them are national and global leaders in their industries.

