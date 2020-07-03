Dune Bears Walk to Win

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Northern Michigan Dune Bears notched their first win in franchise history in dramatic fashion with a walk-off walk in the 10th to down the Traverse City Pit Spitters 4-3 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Dune Bears - whose name finished second in the 2019 naming contest - overcame an early 3-0 deficit as three Northern Michigan relievers combined for seven innings of one-run baseball in the win.

Traverse City struck first in the second inning as Bryant Goolsby laced a sacrifice RBI giving the Pit Spitters an early 1-0 advantage. They added to their lead in the fourth inning as back-to-back Northern Michigan errors opened the door for a Bryant Goolsby RBI-double to increase Traverse City's lead to 3-0. The Dune Bears then chipped away at the Pit Spitters lead, tallying a lone run in the fourth and sixth innings before Timothy Schau took a bases-loaded hit by pitch to tie the game at 3-3 heading into the eighth inning. Both teams put men in scoring position in the ninth but were unable to push anyone across. In the top half of the tenth, Traverse City loaded the bases with two outs but couldn't capitalize. In the ensuing half, Pit Spitters reliever, Zach Fruit, delivered a bases-loaded walk, scoring Braiden Ward, and giving the Dune Bears their first win as a newly formed franchise.

Dune Bears reliever, Lane Koetter (1-0), tossed two strong innings striking out three and only allowing one hit in his first win of the season. Zach Fruit (0-1) threw 1.1 innings out of the pen, walking three and allowing one run in the loss. The Dune Bears improve to 1-0 on the season while the Pit Spitters fall to 1-1.

The Northern Michigan Dune Bears return to Turtle Creek Stadium to take on the Great Lakes Resorters Friday at 7:05PM. Pre-game coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Dune Bears/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

