Road Warriors: Loggers Come Back to Sweep Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Loggers won an impressive 6-4 game Thursday night and completed a season-opening two-game sweep over the Rockford Rivets in Rockford.

After an old school pitching duel on Wednesday night where both teams combined for just 4 hits and one run, the exact opposite was the result at Rivets Stadium Thursday night. Casey Seymour (Kansas State University) and Jayson Hibbard (Southern Idaho University) were the two starters in Thursday night's matchup. Seymour somehow evaded his way around 6 hits allowed without giving up a run in his 3 innings of work. Hibbard, unfortunately, did not share the same success. He was only able to go 2.2 innings while allowing 4 hits and 4 walks in the process. After tossing a scoreless first, Hibbard allowed a run in both the 2nd and 3rd innings.

He was relieved by Mitch Lines (Boise State) who was thrown into a tough situation but battled through his two innings of work. Lines allowed 3 hits and 2 runs as things began to seem bleak for the Loggers as they were down 3-0 heading into the 5th inning.

Wednesday night's hero JT Thompson (Texas State University) started the Loggers comeback with a one out sacrifice fly for the Loggers' first run of the night to make it 3-1. After a Blake Klassen (University of Arizona) walk, Kobe Kato (University of Arizona) who entered the ballgame to replace an injured Kyson Donahue, (University of Arizona) hit a base hit to left field for an RBI single which cut the deficit to 3-2. Jason Conant for the Rivets gave them an insurance run with a 2 out RBI single to make it 4-2. Austin Murr (North Carolina State) scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 6th inning to make it a 4-3 game.

Lucky number 7 came up huge for the Loggers tonight in the top of the 7th inning. After a lead off Klassen walk and a one out Braylen Wimmer (University of South Carolina) double, Matt Stinebiser (Duke University) struck out which set the table for Trey Harris (University of Arkansas) to be the hero. On the first pitch from Rivets reliever Nico Rodriguez, Harris shot the ball back up the middle to score both runners and give the Loggers a 5-4 lead. Graham Pauley (Duke University) would walk with the bases loaded to extend the Loggers lead to two and never look back.

Cam Robinson (University of Louisville) was phenomenal for the Loggers out of the pen. Earning his first win of the season while tossing 3.1 innings of shut out ball. Jared Freilich (Pennsylvania State University) followed suit by locking down the 9th inning and securing a 2-0 start for the Loggers this season.

Friday night the Loggers (2-0)Â battle the Fon du Lac Dock Spiders (1-0) for the first time in franchiseÂ history. 7:05 first pitch for the Loggers home opener.

