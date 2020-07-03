Flickertails Outlast Bull Moose 16-15

July 3, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mandan Flickertails News Release





The rain brought a cotton candy sky and revitalized the Mandan Flickertails offense to a late 16-15 win over the Bismarck Bull Moose.

Sterling Hayes and Cole Elvis combined for 7 runs batted in the 15 combined plate appearances. But it was Jeff Elkins and Jared Wegner that showed extreme patience at the plate as they had 3 walks each plus an Elkins hit by pitch.

Flickertails starter Nick Hill lasted just 3.2 innings giving up 3 runs on 5 hits and a walk. Six bullpen arms would combine to give up 12 runs across the remaining 9.1 innings.

The flamethrower Garret Reisz took the bump for the Bull Moose and recorded 5 strikeouts in 3.2 innings and allowed 4 runs. The Bull Moose went to the bullpen for 5 different arms as they allowed 8 runs in the final 3 innings.

Cole Elvis had the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game on his two-run-home run early in the game. The Metro Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the Game clocked in at 90 mph came from Bull Moose pitcher Tyler Wehrle.

The Mandan Flickertails will be off tomorrow and will wait to face off against the Bismarck Larks in a doubleheader on Saturday. The Bull Moose and Larks will battle tomorrow night in front of a sold out crowd 7:05 P.M. game that features Memory Fireworks!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.