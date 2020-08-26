Flickertails Beat Bull Moose in 6th Highest Scoring Game in NWL History

August 26, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mandan Flickertails News Release





The Flickertails snapped the Bull Moose three game winning streak with a 18-13 win on Tuesday night.

The Bull Moose were able to jump out to an early 5-1 lead in the first inning, but it would prove to only go downhill from there. The Flickertails would attack the Bull Moose for six runs in the third, propelling them to a 7-5 lead. Flickertails bats recorded twelve hits and were able to draw 17 walks against Bull Moose pitching. The Flickertails and the Bull Moose combined for 30 walks total and the amount of runs scored (31) ranks sixth in the Northwoods League history books for most in a single game.

Flickertails first baseman Hunter Cooper was on fire at the plate. His biggest hit of the night came when he laced a two RBI double into right-center field to put his team ahead in the third for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game. Cooper would finish the night 3-5 with five runs batted in.

Flickertails pitcher Blake Thiesse entered the game in the first when Dillon Larsen was unable to record an out. Thiesse was arguably best pitcher of the night and was throwing 88 on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. Thiesse went three strong innings and allowed no earned runs en route to his first win of the season.

The Flickertails have the night off on Wednesday, while the Bull Moose battle the Larks for a 7:05 first pitch.Â

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 26, 2020

Flickertails Beat Bull Moose in 6th Highest Scoring Game in NWL History - Mandan Flickertails

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.