Troy Leads Spitters to Victory

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - In an offensive showdown, the Traverse City Pit Spitters turned to one of their youngest members to help propel them to a 6-4 victory over the Great Lakes Resorters in front of 500 fans Wednesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Recent Stanford University commit and MLB prospect, Tommy Troy, went an impressive 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the victorious effort. Through two weeks with the Pit Spitters, Troy has three doubles, two triples, and is currently tied with Chris Faust and Carson Eby for the team-lead in RBIs with 11.

Both teams struck for a run in the first inning as Chris Faust pounded an RBI-double in the top-half before Champ Davison crossed the plate on an RBI-single off the bat of Ryan Rifenberg to even the score at 1-1. The Spitters added three more tallies through the second and third frames as Tommy Troy and Gaetano Vallone both added individual RBI-singles before the Resorters blew a bases-loaded opportunity in the bottom of the third to keep the score at 4-1 in favor of Traverse City. In the fourth inning, Tommy Troy added his second RBI on the night as he crossed Kyle Van Liere on a single before Resorters outfielder, Aaron Hurd, responded with a two-run shot to slim the Traverse City lead to 5-3. The Pit Spitters struck for one insurance tally in the sixth inning before Champ Davison plated TJ Deherrera on a single in the seventh - but they were unable to rally as Spitters closer, Jerad Berkenpas, earned his first save by getting Aj Pollack to pop out - closing the door on a 6-4 victory.

Spitters starter and Pinckney High School standout, Al Thorington (1-1), nearly became the second Pit Spitter to go an entire game, tossing 6.0 innings while allowing three runs on a trio of strikeouts in his first victory this summer. Resorters starter, Grant Smitz (0-1), was slow out of the gate allowing three runs through two innings of work with three walks in his first defeat on the campaign. The Pit Spitters improve to 30-5 while the Resorters fall to 5-30.

The Great Lakes Resorters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Traverse City Pit Spitters Thursday night at 7:05PM.

