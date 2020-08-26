Goldstein Fans Eight in 10-5 Win

The Bull Moose defeated the Larks 10-5 in a great offensive performance on Wednesday night.

Since arriving at Bismarck, all Bull Moose third baseman Quinton Evers has done is hit. Evers went 2-4 at the dish and extended his hit streak to four games. The multi-hit performance for Evers marks the fifth time in the first eleven games he has played that he has had a multi-hit performance. The Bull Moose finished the night with thirteen hits as a team. Wednesday night's game was the third consecutive game in which the Bull Moose have reached the double-digits in the hit column.

On the mound for the Bull Moose, Justin Goldstein was outstanding in his first start. The righty went seven great innings and only allowed two earned runs. Goldstein has relied all season on his combination of fastball and curveball and this proved no different on Wednesday. Goldstein's fastball hit 88 on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. Goldstein would finish the night with eight strikeouts.

Despite the loss, the Larks saw a good game from their switch-hitting center fielder Jayce Bailey. The Larks outfielder went 1-3 at the plate with a triple in the first inning, and made the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game in the third when he robbed Bull Moose right fielder Dane Nakatsuka of a hit with a sliding grab in centerfield.

The Bull Moose don't return to the field until Friday, while the Larks take on the Flickertails for a 7:05 first pitch on Thursday night.Â Â

