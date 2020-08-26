Duluth Huskies Announce 2020 Share the Glove Recipient

Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies are proud to announce the recipient of the 2020 Share the Glove grant, the Duluth 709 Baseball Club.

The Huskies have been a part of the Northwoods League Foundations, Share the Glove program since 2018, along with the other 21 teams of the Northwoods League. The foundation donates brand new Rawlings equipment to baseball and softball programs in the communities of each of the 22 teams.

This is a grant from the Northwoods League Foundation where eleven teams will be giving out baseball equipment and the other eleven will be giving out softball equipment. This was the year for the Huskies to give baseball equipment.

The Huskies pride themselves on being a part of the great community of Duluth and are excited they were able to give back to the youth of the community. Also, don't forget to stay connected with the Huskies on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram along with the official website duluthhuskies.com.

