Wisco Summer Bobblehead Set Now Available

August 26, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release





Celebrate summer in Wisconsin with our Wisco Summer Bobblehead Set. The exclusive set features three Milwaukee baseball legends (Robin Yount, Jim Gantner, Gorman Thomas) and everyone's favorite fish Gill in popular Wisconsin based professions. Each set cost just $50 and only the FIRST 200 SETS will feature the Brewmaster Gill bobblehead. Quantities are expected to sell out quickly.

Bobbleheads can be purchased right here on our official team store website then either shipped to your doorstep for an additional fee or select in office pick-up. Fans can also order by phone at 262-618-4659 and select shipping or picked up at our office. Our office in Grafton (983 Badger Circle) is open Monday-Friday 8:30am to 5:00pm for curbside pick-up.

The Wisco Summer Bobblehead Set is presented by Port Washington State Bank, Usinger's Famous Sausage, Robert Haack Diamonds, and Straight Up Inc.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.