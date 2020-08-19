Pridgen K's Twelve in Shutout Win

BISMARCK - The Mandan Flickertails bested the Bull Moose 11-0 on Wednesday night in a game presented by MDU Resources Group.

Patrick Pridgen has been no stranger to strong performances, the Flickertails starter went seven and a third innings, only allowing one hit. Pridgen was reliant on his powerful fastball which, at times, clocked in at 94 on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. With the help of the fastball, Pridgen carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. At one point Pridgen retired 16 Bull Moose batters in a row. The start improved Pridgen's record to 2-1 and the righty lowered his ERA to 3.16.

Despite the loss, Jarrett Bickel continued to shine defensively at short. Bickel made the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game in the seventh inning when he robbed Flickertail second baseman Rob Mattei from a hit by diving to his left. Both defenses combined to make only one error in the game.

The Flickertails have Thursday night off, while Jacob Wesselmann and the Bull Moose take on Blake Anderson and the Larks for a 7:05 first pitch.

