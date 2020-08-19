Honkers Drop Season Finale

ROCHESTER, MINN. - The Team in Teal kept it close through seven innings, but couldn't salvage the season finale against the St. Cloud Rox (27-12) on Wednesday night, as the Rochester Honkers (7-30) fell 11-4 at Mayo Field.

Honkers starting pitcher Damon Rademacher (Gustavus Adolphus) started the evening on a roll, mowing through his first two innings facing one batter over the minimum on 31 pitches. Rademacher ran into trouble with Honkers-killer Ben Norman (Iowa) in the third, as the Hawkeye stung the Gustie for a two-run double, his third two-bagger in as many games against the Honkers.

St. Cloud tacked on two more with a tally in each of the fourth and fifth innings with a sacrifice fly and a balk, respectively.

The Honkers broke into the scoring column in the seventh with two runs of their own. Mitch Olson (St. Scholastica) was the straw that broke the camel's back, as he laced an RBI single to left to score Tanner Tweedt (Sacramento City College) to make it 4-1 St. Cloud. Catcher Ty Hamilton (Wisconsin-La Crosse) drove in another run on his first Honkers hit, an RBI single, to make it 4-2.

Rochester's bullpen broke down in the top of the eighth, surrendering six runs to essentially put the game out of reach. Charles Harrison (UCLA) came in for his second relief appearance and was tossed around for six runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks. Harrison issued two wild pitches in the inning that helped run up the St. Cloud scoring.

Jeremy Klick (St. Thomas) appeared in relief for the first time in 2020, throwing a scoreless inning of relief. Jack Zalasky (Sacramento State) did the same, striking out a batter for the 13th game of 15 he has appeared in this season.

Olson and Hamilton each turned in their first multi-hit nights of the season, each going for two singles and two RBIs in the seventh and ninth innings. Tweedt and Nick Thimsen (Concordia-St. Paul) doubled and Bryce Begell (Sacramento City College) singled to round out the Honkers' offensive efforts.

The Rochester Honkers look forward to their 28th season in the Northwoods League in 2021.

