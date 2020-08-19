Final Regular Season Series Starts Wednesday in Fond du Lac

August 19, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (33-11) are winners of nine of their last ten, embarking on a two-game home-and-home series with the second-place Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (31-15) to close the 2020 Northwoods League regular season. Game one of the series is Wednesday night at Herr-Baker Field in Fond du Lac at 6:35pm.

The Rafters are on pace for one of the best seasons in Northwoods League history. With just two games remaining, the Rafters' .750 win percentage is ahead of the Northwoods League record of .746, set in 2006 by the Rochester Honkers. The Rafters have the most home runs in team history on a per-game basis, averaging just under one home run per game with 41 on the season The Rafters are averaging seven runs per game, ahead of the Northwoods League record of 6.6, set by the 2017 Rafters.

The Rafters also have the best pitching staff throughout the Northwoods League, outside of the Michigan Pod, with a team ERA of 2.87 and 469 team strikeouts in 44 games. Tonight, the Rafters start Nathan Hemmerling. Hemmerling has 3.26 ERA for the Rafters in seven appearances for Wisconsin Rapids this summer.

The Rafters round out the regular-season with a home-and-home series with second-place Fond du Lac, starting at Herr-Baker Field on Wednesday. First pitch between the Rafters and the Dock Spiders at 6:35pm. Coverage begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.