Green Bay Clinches Playoff Spot with Victory over Rockford

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah booked their ticket to the playoffs for the first time in five years as they defeated Rockford 4-0 on Wednesday night.

It was an all-around team effort from the Booyah against Rockford, with the offense providing two runs in both the first and seventh innings. The two runs in the first inning came in after Akron's Cam Tilly delivered a single up the middle to score both Nadir Lewis and Andy Blake. In the seventh, Blake was the one who collected the RBIs, with Ty Olejnik and Lewis crossing home after a double steal and a double from Blake. The Columbia shortstop finished the day 2-4 with a run scored and two runs driven in. Tilly also had his first two-hit performance of the season, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

On the mound, Northwestern's Jack Dyke went three full innings, striking out five Rivet batters, all of whom went down looking. Dyke allowed just three hits and did not walk a Rockford hitter. Out of the bullpen, Logan Lee picked up the win after throwing four and a two-thirds, striking out nine, and giving up just one hit. Lee improved to 3-0 on the season, and lowered his ERA to 2.83 in 2020. Â Connor Spear finished the game on the bump for the Booyah, going an inning and a third, and striking out two. Spear still has not allowed an earned run in nearly eight innings pitched for the Booyah.

Green Bay finishes up the regular season tomorrow against the Rivets at home, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. The Booyah will turn to Jacob Pinc, who makes his first start of 2020 for Green Bay. With the win tonight, Green Bay will be headed to play Fond du Lac on Friday in the opening round of the playoffs.

