Green Bay Looks for Playoff Berth

August 19, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah have a chance to head to the postseason for the first time since 2015 as they host the Rockford Rivets for a two-game series to end the regular season.

Green Bay sits a half game in front of Rockford for the final playoff spot of the 2020 season. With a win either today or Thursday over the Rivets, the Booyah will clinch the last spot and head to Fond du Lac for the opening round of the playoffs on Friday. Rockford will need to win both games at Capital Credit Union Park over the next two days in order to advance to the postseason.

The last time Rockford came to town was August 6th and 7th after the restart of their season. The Booyah swept the two-game series from the Rivets to leapfrog Rockford for the second spot in the East division. Since then, Rockford has not surpassed Green Bay in the standings, but the Booyah haven't been able to build a lead bigger than a game and a half over the Rivets. Green Bay has a 5-3 record against Rockford this season.

First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is set for 6:35pm tonight. The Booyah are trying to come out of a slump on the offensive end, scoring just two runs over the course of the last three games played. In those three games, Green Bay has a total of just nine hits, six of which came against the Woodchucks on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.