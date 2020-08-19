Former Waterloo Hurler Dunning Called up by White Sox
August 19, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, IA - Former Waterloo Bucks pitcher Dane Dunning was called up to the big leagues Wednesday by the Chicago White Sox. Dunning joins Oakland A's pitcher A.J. Puk, Washington Nationals pitcher Dakota Bacus, and White Sox infielder Ryan Goins as former Bucks who are active Major Leaguers. Slated to be the starting pitcher for Chicago tonight, Dunning will become the 18th former Buck to play Major League Baseball when he throws his first pitch.
A product of the University of Florida, Dunning pitched for Waterloo in 2014. A first-round draft pick by the Washington Nationals in 2016, the right-handed pitcher finished his one season with the Bucks with a 3-3 record and a 3.14 ERA. In 43 innings pitched, the Fleming Island, Florida native struck out 39 and held batters to a .239 average.
The southpaw was traded to the White Sox organization prior to the 2017 season from Washington and hasn't pitched in a regular-season game since 2018 due to Tommy John surgery. Prior to going under the knife, Dunning pitched in parts of three professional seasons, compiling a 2.74 ERA with a 17-13 record and 300 strikeouts in 49 games. In 2018, Dunning was named a Southern League Mid-Season All-Star for the Birmingham Barons (AA).
WATERLOO BUCKS ALUMNI TO MAKE IT TO THE SHOW
PLAYER MLB DEBUT DEBUT TEAM SEASONS WITH BUCKS
Matt Cepicky 7/31/2002 Montreal Expos 1997
Wes Obermueller 9/20/2002 Kansas City Royals 1996
Jeff Duncan 5/20/2003 New York Mets 1998
Jimmy Journell 6/29/2003 St. Louis Cardinals 1997
Clint Barmes 9/5/2003 Colorado Rockies 1999-2000
Tim Gradoville None** Philadelphia Phillies 2001
Curtis Thigpen 6/6/2007 Toronto Blue Jays 2002
Willie Collazo 9/5/2007 New York Mets 1999
Dan Jennings 4/30/2012 Miami Marlins 2006-07
Evan Reed 5/16/2013 Detroit Tigers 2005
Brandon Bantz 6/8/2013 Seattle Mariners 2007
Ryan Goins* 8/23/2013 Toronto Blue Jays 2008
James Jones 4/18/2014 Seattle Mariners 2008
Cameron Perkins 6/20/2017 Philadelphia Phillies 2011
Eric Stout 4/25/2018 Kansas City Royals 2013
Kevin Kaczmarski 6/24/2018 New York Mets 2012 & 2014
AJ Puk* 8/21/2019 Oakland Athletics 2014
Zach McKinstry None** Los Angeles Dodgers 2015
Dakota Bacus* 8/9/2020 Washington Nationals 2011
Dane Dunning* Chicago White Sox 2014
* denotes active Major Leaguer
** denotes called up to MLB, but never played
The Bucks final game of the 2020 season is Thursday, August 20 at home versus the Mankato MoonDogs with first pitch slated for 6:35 pm. Tickets are currently available by calling the Bucks' Ticket Line at (319) 232-5600 or online at www.waterloobucks.com. The Bucks play their home games at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.
