Spitters Sink Resorters

August 19, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters dominated at the dish as they defeated the Great Lakes Resorters for the 8th straight time 8-3 Wednesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Traverse City got on base with frequency as all-but-one Spitter reached while all-but-two tallied a hit in the win. University of Michigan outfielder, Tito Flores, enjoyed his first multi-hit performance in 2020 with a pair of RBIs as designated hitter, Carson Eby, blasted his first home run - a two-run shot - in the Pit Spitters 25th win this summer.

Traverse City got on the board first as Carson Eby and Brennan Chisholm both laced RBI-singles to deliver the Spitters a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the first inning, back-to-back walks opened the door for a Roman Kuntz three-run home run as the Resorters regained the advantage 3-2. Great Lakes only managed a hit while leaving a pair of runners in scoring position through the ensuing three frames before Traverse City plated six runs in the fifth and sixth - highlighted by an RBI-double off the bat of Tito Flores and the three-run homer off the bat of Carson Eby - as they forged ahead 8-3. A pair of Great Lakes runners reached base with just one out in the bottom of the seventh before Spitters closer, Evan Gates, struck out back-to-back hitters to end any hopes at a comeback and send Traverse City on to the 8-3 win.

Spitters reliever, Joey Drury (2-0), tossed one shutout inning with a strikeout in his second win this summer. Resorters bullpen arm, Noah Megyesi (0-1), was only able to record an out as he allowed four runners to cross on three hits in his first loss on the campaign. The Pit Spitters improve to 25-4 while the Resorters sink to 4-25.

UP NEXT

The Traverse City Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Great Lakes Resorters Thursday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.