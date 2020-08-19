Bombers Split Doubleheader with Mac Daddies as Runs Come at a Premium

August 19, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





The Battle Creek Bombers and the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies split a doubleheader on Wednesday night, with each winning a game, 3-0.

GAME ONE

Both pitchers threw complete games as the teams combined for three hits in the first game of the doubleheader.

Tanner Knapp (Kalamazoo Valley Community College) got the call for the Mac Daddies, going five innings, giving up no runs on just one hit. Drew Sczcepaniak (Western Michigan University) started for Battle Creek, giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits over four innings.

The Mac Daddies scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the fourth as Shawn Goosenberg (Northwestern University), who led off the inning with a single, Parker Murdie (Grand Valley State University), who reached on an error, and Vince Bianchina (Northwestern University), who had an RBI single, all came around to score in the inning, providing all the offense the Mac Daddies would need in game one.

GAME TWO

Josh Avink (Kalamazoo Valley Community College) made his Bombers debut and picked up the win, going three innings, giving up only one hit. Jake Carroll (Northwood University) took the loss in a complete game, giving up three runs on six hits.

The Bombers scored all three of their runs in the top of the second inning as Jimmy Wressel (Concordia University), Pete Theodorellis (Molloy College) and Preston Sherman (Concordia University) all came around to score as every Bomber came to the plate in the inning.

Theodorellis came in to pitch after Avink and got the save, going two innings, giving up no runs on two hits.

The Mac Daddies got a runner on base in every inning but were unable to bring anyone across to score.

