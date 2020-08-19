Loggers Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Woodchucks

August 19, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers fell behind early and couldn't quite get over the hump as their comeback effort fell short in a 5-4 loss to the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Wednesday night at Copeland Park. The Loggers fell to 23-24, while the Woodchucks improve to 15-31.

The Woodchucks took a 2-0 advantage in the first inning on a two-run home run by Tom Josten, but an RBI single by Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) got the Loggers on the scoreboard in the first. Sweeny scored in the eighth inning after walking, taking third on an single by Kyson Donahue (Arizona), and scoring on a Wisconsin error. Ben Snapp (Eastern Illinois) was thrown out trying to steal second to end the Loggers' rally in the eighth.

Austin Stibbe (Viterbo) took the loss for La Crosse, surrendering two runs on two hits in 2.1 innings pitched. Jack Mizgalski (UW-La Crosse) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief for the Loggers.

Donahue and Sweeny each had two hits for the Loggers, who committed five errors. Luke Seidel (UW-Milwaukee) and Kobe Kato (Arizona) each added RBI base hits.

La Crosse and Wisconsin will square off once again on Thursday night at Copeland Park in the 2020 regular-season finale.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.