Stingers Win Home Finale over MoonDogs

(Willmar, M.N.) - The Stingers sent off the home fans at Bill Taunton Stadium happy one last time in 2020 as they notched a 14-3 over Mankato Wednesday night to close out their home season.

After a rousing 17 runs, 20 hit game from the Stingers last night, they followed that performance up with a second straight night of literal and figurative fireworks.

Willmar put up 14 more runs on 19 hits in their big win to take both games of the two-game series.

It all started in the first for the Stingers as they put up five runs in inning one. Kyle Manzardo, Jayson Newman and Cesar Lopez each drove in a run while Hunter Ranweiler crushed a double to center to score a pair.

The Stingers would replicate that same success in inning two as they plated five more runs. Lee, Manzardo, McKenzie, Lopez and Dirksen each drove in a run in the inning to make the score early 10-1.

In the third, Brooks Lee pummeled his fourth homer of the season and then in the fourth Willmar added three more runs. Jayson Newman nabbed a couple of RBI in the fourth to give Wilmar 14 runs through the first four innings.

That's all Stinger pitching would need as John Bezdicek was stellar again on the mound. Bezdicek gave up three runs through six innings of work, striking out 11. For Bezdicek, he's now struck out a combined 23 batters in his last two starts and now leads the Stinger team in K's with 44 on the year.

Teddy Broxterman and Ben Borrman anchored the bullpen combining to throw the last three innings of relief for Willmar.

Mankato got all three of their runs via solo home runs. Michael Curialle hit two while Mitchell Massino hit one, his first of the year.

John Bezdicek earns his team-leading fourth win of the season while Christian Johnson is saddled with the loss.

The Stingers improve to 21-20 overall and close out their season Thursday night in St. Cloud. First pitch from Joe Faber Field is set for 7:05.

