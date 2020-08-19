Kingfish Win Eighth Straight to Tie Team Record Win Streak

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (15-8) won their eighth straight game of the 2020 Kenosha Series on a 5-3 win over the K-Town Bobbers (8-15) on Wednesday night at Simmons Field.

The Kingfish, who have already wrapped up the 2020 Kenosha Series Championship, tied the organizational win streak record set by the 2015 Kenosha Kingfish.

K-Town took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI double by Jack Cavanaugh (UW-Milwaukee) that scored Marcus Cline (UW-Milwaukee).

Kingfish catcher Jack Thelen (UW-Milwaukee) led off the 2nd inning with a home run to tie the game 1-1.

K-Town took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning on a two RBI single by Jordan Williams (Madison College).

Kenosha put up three runs in the 5th inning to take a 4-3 lead. McKay Barney (BYU) scored the first run on an error by Cline. Thelen tied game 3-3 on an RBI double to left field and Carson Holin (UMSL) gave the Kingfish a one run lead on an RBI single.

Vyskocil extended Kenosha's lead 5-3 in the 6th inning when he drove in Barney on a base hit to right field.

Mike Edwards (UW-Milwaukee) started for Kenosha and got the win pitching 6.0 innings while giving up three runs, all of them earned, on eight hits and no walks. Â Edwards finished the night recording a second straight start with eight strikeouts.

Nick Meyer (Otterbein University) got the save pitching a scoreless 8th inning on three strikeouts.

Bobbers starting pitcher Austin Sachen (Washington University-St. Louis) took the loss pitching 4.2 innings giving up four runs, three of them earned, on four walks and four hits.

The game was shortened to eight innings in the top of the ninth.

The Bobbers host the Kingfish for the final time of the series on Thursday night at Simmons Field at 6:05 PM CT. The Kingfish will host the Bobbers in the final two games on Friday and Saturday with both games starting at 6:05 PM CT.

The 2020 Kenosha Series can be streamed for free on the Kenosha Kingfish Radio Network Facebook Page. A webcast production is available through the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

