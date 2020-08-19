Loggers Roll Past Rivets 12-2

August 19, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The La Crosse Loggers jumped out to an early lead and collected 17 hits on the night, rolling to a 12-2 victory over Rockford at the Rivets Stadium on Tuesday night. The Loggers improve to 23-23, while the Rivets fall to 15-26, and was La Crosse's fifth win in its last six contests.

Three different Loggers players collected three hits on the day, including leadoff hitter Braiden Ward (Washington) who filled the stat sheet with a double, two runs, three RBI and a stolen base. Ben Snapp (Eastern Illinois), Zach Braun (Viterbo) and Luke Seidel (UW-Milwaukee) each collected their first three-hit night in a Loggers uniform.

La Crosse tallied seven hits in a six-run second inning, as the Loggers sent 11 men to the plate. Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) helped cap off a five-run seventh inning for the Loggers with a deep two-run home run to right field, his fifth long ball of the year.

Erik Demchuk (Antelope Valley) earned the win for La Crosse, pitching six innings of one-run ball, scattering five hits while striking out five. Al Pesto (Southeastern) closed out the game with two scoreless innings of relief.

The Loggers will play host to the two final games of the regular season on Wednesday and Thursday as the Wisconsin Woodchucks come to Copeland Park. First pitch both nights is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.