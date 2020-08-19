Dock Spiders Flirt with No-Hitter in Win over Green Bay

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders (31-15) recorded their second straight win in Tuesday night's matchup against the Booyah (17-27), a 3-1 victory in the last regular-season game against Green Bay. Fond du Lac was three outs away from recording a combined no-hitter before a line drive to center ended the bid.

It took a while for Fondy to get on the board, but they broke through after Sam Novitske (University of Oregon) put a ground ball to third base and reached on an error, allowing Bryan Javier (Campbellsville University) to come home and make it a 1-0 game.

In the sixth, Marcos Sanchez (Texas Wesleyan University) shot a ground ball to short that got away and let Aaron Anderson (Liberty University) cross home to give Fondy a 2-0 lead.

Javier added one more run for the Dock Spiders in the eighth inning on a line drive to right field that scored Kollyn All (Butler University) from second base to put Fondy up 3-0 at the time.

The pitching staff took a combined no-hitter into the ninth inning, with five different pitchers all contributing to the bid. All six that worked on the hill managed to record at least one strikeout. Jake Brooks (UCLA) threw two innings and struck out three batters in his short start. Matt O'Sullivan (UW-Whitewater) went an inning and two-thirds and tossed two strikeouts, and Teddy Eyink (Purdue University Fort Wayne) posted an inning and a third with one strikeout and recorded the win, his first of the year.

Ryan Robison (Purdue University Fort Wayne) also went two innings and recorded two strikeouts, as did Ryan Duffy (University of Minnesota) in his lone inning of work. Theo Denlinger (Bradley University) came in for the ninth to seal the win, and he did just that, striking out a batter and receiving his fourth save of the year in a 3-1 Dock Spiders win.

The Dock Spiders' pitchers held the Booyah to just one run in the two-game series, and three combined hits while recording 19 strikeouts and walking only five batters.

Fond du Lac will play their final home game in the regular season against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Wednesday night, the first game of a home-and-home series to round out the season. First pitch for Wednesday's game will be 6:35 pm.

