Pridgen Lights-Out in Win
August 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mandan Flickertails News Release
BISMARCK - The Mandan Flickertails defeated the Bismarck Bull Moose 12-7 on Thursday night.
Patrick Pridgen was lights-out for the Flickertails, going seven strong innings while allowing just two earned runs while striking out seven Bull Moose batters. Pridgen's fastball continued to shine, hitting 95 on the gun numerous times for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. He was able to attack Bull Moose hitters because of the big lead the Flickertails were able to build early on in the game.
Despite the loss, Calen Schwabe continued his spectacular season for the Bull Moose. Schwabe went 1-for-5 at the plate to extend his hit streak from eleven to twelve games. The contributions of Schwabe defensively were present early on in the first inning, with him making a diving catch to rob Flickertail right fielder Justin Janssen of a hit for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game. The catch was one of two outstanding plays Schwabe would make, with the other one being a bullet throw to the plate to deny Flickertails third baseman Bailey Reed from scoring on a sacrifice fly.
The Bull Moose take on the Larks tomorrow night for a 7:05 first pitch.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 13, 2020
- Pridgen Lights-Out in Win - Mandan Flickertails
- 9th-Inning Collapse Crushes Honkers at Home - Rochester Honkers
- Stingers Fall in Thriller to Rox - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Hammer Rivets 10-0 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Kingfish Sweep Doubleheader with Fourth Straight Win - Kenosha Kingfish
- Spitters Down Resorters - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Bombers Drop Both Games in Double-Header, as Hitting and Pitching Fail to Link Up - Battle Creek Bombers
- Green Bay Shutout at Home - Green Bay Booyah
- Three-Game Homestand Begins with Rafters Versus Rivets - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Green Bay Welcomes La Crosse Back to Titletown - Green Bay Booyah
- Waterloo Prevails in 4-Hour Marathon with Walk-Off Win - Rochester Honkers
- Dock Spiders Clinch East Division Title After Dominant Win against Loggers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rox Clinch Highway 23 Series with Walk-Off Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Rox Win in Extras over Stingers - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Win Fourth Straight to End Season Series with Green Bay Booyah - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Flickertails Receive Great Pitching in 5-1 Win - Bismarck Larks
- Loggers Suffer 12-5 Loss against the Dock Spiders - La Crosse Loggers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mandan Flickertails Stories
- Pridgen Lights-Out in Win
- Tails Wilson Signs with Twins
- Tails Send Players off in Win
- Flickertails Beat Bull Moose After 3 Delays
- Tails Get Hot in 10th