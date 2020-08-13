Pridgen Lights-Out in Win

BISMARCK - The Mandan Flickertails defeated the Bismarck Bull Moose 12-7 on Thursday night.

Patrick Pridgen was lights-out for the Flickertails, going seven strong innings while allowing just two earned runs while striking out seven Bull Moose batters. Pridgen's fastball continued to shine, hitting 95 on the gun numerous times for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. He was able to attack Bull Moose hitters because of the big lead the Flickertails were able to build early on in the game.

Despite the loss, Calen Schwabe continued his spectacular season for the Bull Moose. Schwabe went 1-for-5 at the plate to extend his hit streak from eleven to twelve games. The contributions of Schwabe defensively were present early on in the first inning, with him making a diving catch to rob Flickertail right fielder Justin Janssen of a hit for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game. The catch was one of two outstanding plays Schwabe would make, with the other one being a bullet throw to the plate to deny Flickertails third baseman Bailey Reed from scoring on a sacrifice fly.

The Bull Moose take on the Larks tomorrow night for a 7:05 first pitch.

