Rafters Win Fourth Straight to End Season Series with Green Bay Booyah

Green Bay, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (28-10) upped their win streak to four in a narrow 5-3 win on Wednesday night over the Green Bay Booyah (16-22). Kyle Teel and Parker Nolan both homered to lead the Rafters to a series sweep of the Booyah.

At Capital Credit Union Park, the Rafters got on the board in the first. Richie Schiekofer led off the game with a double, advanced to third on a Dalton Wiggins wild pitch and scored on a Jason DiCochea sacrifice fly. Schiekofer was 4-5 for the Rafters from the leadoff spot.

In the second, Kyle Teel took a 1-1 pitch deep and gone to double the Rafters lead to 2-0. Teel drove in Hank Zeisler on a single to center in the fourth to answer to a Booyah run and kick the lead back to two runs. Teel finished the series with five hits and four RBIs.

After another Richie Schiekofer hit in the sixth, the Rafters once again scored from a Jason DiCochea plate appearance. DiCochea singled on a looping line drive down the right field line for a three-run lead. DiCochea has five RBIs in his first six games for the Rafters.

In an eventful eighth inning, the Rafters power bats knocked another home run. Parker Nolan twisted a line drive over the left field fence for his second home run of the season. Nolan's home run was the Rafters 39th of the year, three more than the Rafters had in 72 games in 2019. In the bottom of the inning, Brayden Bonner came on with the bases loaded and induced a groundout to end the threat. Bonner added a scoreless ninth and picked up his league-best sixth save.

Thursday night, the Rafters return to Witter Field to play the Rockford Rivets, in game one of a three game homestand at 6:35pm. Coverage of the Rivets and the Rafters on Solarus Bark in the Park Night starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and at 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

