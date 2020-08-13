Rox Win in Extras over Stingers

August 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





(St. Cloud, M.N.) - For the third time this season, the Stingers and the Rox needed extras to decide their matchup Wednesday night, and, for the third time, the Rox found themselves winning the game.

The St. Cloud Rox pulled out a 2-1 win over the Stingers in 10 innings Wednesday night, to capture the season series between the two sides.

In a game that was delayed a half an hour due to weather, the Stingers still sat in the driver's seat for much of the game.

Reliable relief pitcher Landon Green got the nod as the starter for the Stingers. In his first start of the season, Green dazzled on the mound, throwing six and two thirds, charged with one run on seven hits. Green's six and two thirds far exceeded his previous long on the season which had been two and a third innings.

In addition to Green's great start, the defense backed him up with great plays as well. The Stingers turned three double plays in the loss, consistently ending St. Cloud scoring chances.

The only Stinger run of the game came on a Jayson Newman opposite-field knock to drive in Griffin Cheney in the third. Cheney reached base four times in the losing effort.

St. Cloud would't find the scoreboard until the seventh inning. Green exited after giving up back-to-back singles. As Evan Shaw came into the game, the next batter Ben Norman drove a single up the middle to score the Rox first run of the game.

Considering Willmar came into the night at just 1-3 in extra inning games, the Stingers certainly wanted to try and end the game in nine innings. In the ninth, they had a chance as Zane Denton tried to score on an error by the Rox closer Blake Stelzer. However, a great throw by Rox right fielder Garrett Delano gunned down Denton at home and ended the opportunity.

In extras, the Stingers came up empty in the tenth, giving the Rox the need for only one run in the bottom half of the inning. They ended up getting that run on an infield hit off the bat of Jack Winkler as the Stingers were unable to turn a double play to end the game.

The Stingers remain winless at Joe Faber Field in 2020 while dropping the season series with the Rox. Willmar has a chance to avenge the loss tomorrow night as they welcome the Rox into Bill Taunton Stadium for game two of the series with first pitch set for 7:05.

The 2020 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game

The MinnWest Technology Campus is a business community located in the heart of Minnesota lakes country. We are currently home to 31 companies who create a rich network of talent and expertise in the areas of agribusiness, bioscience and technology. Among them are national and global leaders in their industries.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.