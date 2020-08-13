Flickertails Receive Great Pitching in 5-1 Win

BISMARCK - The Mandan Flickertails defeated the Bismarck Larks 5-1 on Wednesday night.

It was a great pitching performance with both pitchers going six strong innings. Making his first start for the Larks, Reed Butz was able to hold the Flickertails to just one hit while striking out seven and only allowing two walks. Morgan Mccloud was dominant going six innings allowing just one run on two hits while striking out seven Larks batters. Only two pitchers were required for the win, with Dillon Larson following Mccloud, tossing three scoreless innings on the mound en route to the win.

The Flickertails were able to break a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth when a passed ball brought home Flickertails left fielder Justin Janssen for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game. Flickertails third baseman Bailey Reed then grounded out to second to extend the Flickertails lead. Reed would finish his productive day at the plate with two RBIs.Â

Errors for the Larks proved costly with the team committing five total errors and aiding the Flickertails. The Flickertails entered Wednesday night having made seven errors over their previous two games. However, defense was a strong point for the Flickertails only committing one error against the Larks and not allowing any extra opportunities to score.

Despite the loss, Blake Gallagher was feeling his fastball as usual. Gallagher registered 91 on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

The Flickertails look to put together a winning streak as they take on the Bull Moose for a 7:05 first pitch on Thursday, August 13.

