Rox Clinch Highway 23 Series with Walk-Off Win

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (22-11) beat Willmar (19-17) by a score of 2-1 in 10 innings and won the Highway 23 Series Trophy for a second consecutive year.

Trailing 1-0 in the seventh inning, the Rox tied the game. With two outs and the bases empty, Garett Delano (Mercer) singled to left field and Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) followed with a base hit. It set up Ben Norman (Iowa), who crushed an RBI-single to center field and scored Delano.

In the top of the 10th inning, Willmar sac-bunted Chase Stanke to third base to begin the inning. Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) then struck out Jaxon Hallmark and then worked a ground ball in the infield to end the scoring threat.

With Delano automatically starting at second base in the bottom of the 10th inning, Marinconz flew out to deep left field for the first out. It moved Delano to third base. In the next at-bat, Jack Winkler (San Francisco) singled up the middle and scored Delano to win the game.

Trent Schoeberl (Minnesota) started the game and struck out four batters over five innings pitched. Josh Gainer (LIU-Brooklyn) tossed three innings in relief and didn't allow a run. Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) earned his third win of the season after throwing the final two innings.

St. Cloud looks to complete the sweep on Thursday against the Willmar Stingers. First pitch at Bill Taunton Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

The Rox will be back at home on Sunday, August 16th against the Mankato MoonDogs. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:05 pm.

