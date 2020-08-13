Loggers Suffer 12-5 Loss against the Dock Spiders

August 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





LA CROSSE, Wis. - An eight-run third inning set the stage for what would be a difficult night for the La Crosse Loggers, who fell 12-5 against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Wednesday night at Copeland Park. The Loggers fall to 18-22, while the Dock Spiders improve to 27-13.

La Crosse took an early 3-0 lead, thanks in part to a two-RBI single by Kyson Donahue (Arizona) to shallow center field. The Dock Spiders, however, would respond with eight runs in the third, highlighted by a three-run home run by Tim Elko and a grand slam by Caleb Durbin.

Ethan Bradford (Nebraska) took the loss for the Loggers, allowing five hits and five earned runs while striking out four in his 2.2 innings of work. Cam Wynne (Nebraska) allowed just one run and one hit over three innings of work, striking out two.

Donahue and JT Thompson (Texas State) each collected two hits for the Loggers. La Crosse heads to Green Bay for a two-game set against the Booyah starting on Thursday night.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.