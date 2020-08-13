Rafters Hammer Rivets 10-0
August 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters sent the Rockford Rivets to their seventh straight loss in a dominating 10-0 win on Thursday night at Witter Field. Christian Sepulveda was 4-5 with five runs batted in the victory, and three Rafters pitchers combined for a shutout.
Gabe Levy got the start for the Rafters, his second of the year. Levy pitched six scoreless innings, striking out four. Stevens Point native Kaleb Schulist made his Rafters debut in the seventh, throwing two scoreless innings. Levy, Schulist, and Cam Brown combined for the Rafters' fifth shutout of the season. Levy picked up his second win of the year, helping the Rafters lower their team ERA to 2.96, best in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod.
The Rafters got the scoring started in the second inning with walks from Kyle Teel and Parker Nolan. Teel raced to the plate on a two-out single from catcher Angelo D'Acunto. Sepulveda drove in a Jason DiCochea on a double in the third for another run to make it 2-0.
The Rafters took a commanding lead through innings five and six, scoring seven runs on seven hits over two innings. Five Rafters drove in runs in the game and the team drew six walks total off of Rockford pitching.
Game two of the series between Rockford and Wisconsin Rapids is Friday night at 6:35pm. Coverage of the Rivets and the Rafters starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and at 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.
