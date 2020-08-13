Three-Game Homestand Begins with Rafters Versus Rivets
August 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - With eight games to go in the season, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (28-10) have already clinched their division, but the Rafters have been fending off the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for first place in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod, with a four-game win streak. The Rafters start a two-game series with the Rockford Rivets on Thursday night at 6:35pm.
The Rafters have been built on pitching in 2020. The Rafters allowed just four runs over their two-game series in Green Bay, lowering the team ERA to 3.04, the best in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod. The Rafters also have struck out 419 batters as a pitching staff, averaging 11.3 batters per nine innings and leading the Pod.
Gabe Levy gets the start for the Rafters on Thursday. A Davidson Wildcat sophomore, Levy has a 3.60 ERA through his first 15 innings pitched. Levy has 19 strikeouts to just two walks on the mound for the Rafters this summer season. Levy was rated as one the top 150 starting pitchers in college baseball by D1Baseball.com.
Coverage of the Rivets and the Rafters on Solarus Bark in the Park Night starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and at 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.
