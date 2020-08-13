Spitters Down Resorters

August 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters enjoyed a clutch pitching performance from their bullpen as the Great Lakes Resorters squandered several scoring opportunities in the 7-1 defeat Thursday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Great Lakes left 11 runners in scoring position through eight innings as four Traverse City pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts to keep the Resorters to just one lone tally in the Pit Spitters 20th victory this summer.

Traverse City plated one run in the top of the first inning as Tommy Troy advanced to third on a pair of defensive errors before scoring on a wild pitch to capture the 1-0 advantage. On the other end, University of Toledo arm, Kyle Jones, sent down seven Resorters via the punch out as he tossed four innings of shutout baseball in his first start this summer, keeping the score deadlocked at 1-0. The Spitters added two runs to their lead in the top-half of the fifth inning as Tito Flores and Johnny Hipsman both added individual RBIs before Chase Bessard plated Noah Moore on a sacrifice fly in the bottom-half to cut the lead to 3-1. The Spitters added another four runs to their lead in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings - highlighted by a two-RBI double off the bat of Chris Monroe (his team-leading 26th RBI on the campaign) - increasing the Pit Spitters advantage to 7-1. Kyle Riesselmann reached third base in the ninth before Spitters closer, Evan Gates, slammed the door to send the Pit Spitters on to the 7-1 victory.

In his very first appearance as a Pit Spitter, Grand Valley State University bullpen arm, Mark Scannell (1-0), went three innings while allowing only one run on a pair of strikeouts in his first win. Resorters starting pitcher, Duncan Lutz (0-2), allowed only one unearned run to cross on one hit and three punch outs in his second loss on the campaign. The Pit Spitters improve to 20-4 on the year while the Resorters fall to 4-20.

UP NEXT

The Traverse City Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Great Lakes Resorters Friday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.