Green Bay Welcomes La Crosse Back to Titletown

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah finish their four-game home set this week as La Crosse comes to Capital Credit Union Park for the final time this season.

Through six meetings so far this season, the Loggers hold a 4-2 record over Green Bay, and have won each of the last three contests. This past weekend, La Crosse swept the two-game set from the Booyah at Copeland Park, winning each game by a final score of 7-6. During the weekend set, Green Bay committed 10 total errors, the most in any series this year. The Booyah look to sew up the mistakes on the defensive end starting on Thursday night, as they try to break their four-game losing streak.

Both La Crosse and Green Bay sit in second place in their respective divisions, with the Loggers holding a better overall record at 18-22. The Loggers have a chance to secure a playoff spot with a sweep of the Booyah, as Green Bay tries to distance themselves from Rockford in the East division. The Booyah sit at 16-22 on the year, a half game in front of the Rivets for the final playoff spot in the Wisconsin-Illinois pod.

First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is scheduled for 6:35pm, with Aaron Winkler making the start for Green Bay. Winkler will be making his third start, coming in with a 1-1 record and an earned run average just above five on the year. Going into Thursday night, Winkler holds the third best WHIP on the roster at just 1.19.

