Green Bay Welcomes La Crosse Back to Titletown
August 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah finish their four-game home set this week as La Crosse comes to Capital Credit Union Park for the final time this season.
Through six meetings so far this season, the Loggers hold a 4-2 record over Green Bay, and have won each of the last three contests. This past weekend, La Crosse swept the two-game set from the Booyah at Copeland Park, winning each game by a final score of 7-6. During the weekend set, Green Bay committed 10 total errors, the most in any series this year. The Booyah look to sew up the mistakes on the defensive end starting on Thursday night, as they try to break their four-game losing streak.
Both La Crosse and Green Bay sit in second place in their respective divisions, with the Loggers holding a better overall record at 18-22. The Loggers have a chance to secure a playoff spot with a sweep of the Booyah, as Green Bay tries to distance themselves from Rockford in the East division. The Booyah sit at 16-22 on the year, a half game in front of the Rivets for the final playoff spot in the Wisconsin-Illinois pod.
First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is scheduled for 6:35pm, with Aaron Winkler making the start for Green Bay. Winkler will be making his third start, coming in with a 1-1 record and an earned run average just above five on the year. Going into Thursday night, Winkler holds the third best WHIP on the roster at just 1.19.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 13, 2020
- Stingers Fall in Thriller to Rox - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Hammer Rivets 10-0 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Kingfish Sweep Doubleheader with Fourth Straight Win - Kenosha Kingfish
- Spitters Down Resorters - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Bombers Drop Both Games in Double-Header, as Hitting and Pitching Fail to Link Up - Battle Creek Bombers
- Green Bay Shutout at Home - Green Bay Booyah
- Three-Game Homestand Begins with Rafters Versus Rivets - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Green Bay Welcomes La Crosse Back to Titletown - Green Bay Booyah
- Waterloo Prevails in 4-Hour Marathon with Walk-Off Win - Rochester Honkers
- Dock Spiders Clinch East Division Title After Dominant Win against Loggers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rox Clinch Highway 23 Series with Walk-Off Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Rox Win in Extras over Stingers - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Win Fourth Straight to End Season Series with Green Bay Booyah - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Flickertails Receive Great Pitching in 5-1 Win - Bismarck Larks
- Loggers Suffer 12-5 Loss against the Dock Spiders - La Crosse Loggers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.