Bombers Drop Both Games in Double-Header, as Hitting and Pitching Fail to Link Up

KALAMAZOO, MI., - The Bombers were shut out in game one and could not maintain a three run lead in game two, as they fall 1-0 and 9-3.

GAME ONE

The Bombers were shut out in game one, as they could not get more than five base runners on against Mac Daddies' starter, Travis Snyder (St. Clair College).

In the top of the first, Battle Creek had back-to-back hits from Joe Mason (University of Mount Olive) and Matt Hogan (Vanderbilt University) had a single each. Despite the hits, the Bombers could not send them home. Mason would be the only batter to reach scoring position all ball game, as Snyder was very effective.

The Mac Daddies scored the only run of the game in the second inning. Alex Ludwick (Baldwin Wallace University) hit a one-out triple to centerfield. The next batter hit, Ethan O'Donnell (Northwestern University) hit an RBI-single to knock in Ludwick.

Drew Szczepaniak (Western Michigan University) was tagged with the loss, his first of the season. Szczepaniak got the start, which was his first appearance since August 2. His final stat line read four innings, two hits, one run and two walks. He also struck out four on 61 pitches.

GAME TWO

Despite taking an early 3-0 lead, the Bombers gave up eight runs in the final two innings to drop the game 9-3.

In the first inning, Battle Creek was able to bring across three runs on five singles. Mason and Seth Tucker (Oakland University) started it off with back-to-back base hits. Mason scored on a single from Alex Walton (Concordia University) while a Joe Jones (Concordia University) sac fly scored Tucker. Jimmy Wressel (Concordia University) knocked in Walton with the final single of the inning.

Caleb Smith (Davenport University) started for the Bombers, throwing 20 pitches in the first, despite it being a one, two, three inning. In the second, he gave up a run, as Shaun Goosenberg (Northwestern University) scored on a double from Ludwick.

Smith was tagged for all six runs in the third, although Joe Tany (Concordia University) checked in with one out in the inning. O'Donnell scored on a Kyle Ashworth (California Polytechnic State University) triple. Ashworth was sent home one batter later as Shawn Goosenberg (Northwestern University) hit a two-run homerun to take the lead 4-3. Anthony Calarco (Northwestern University), Ludwick and Vince Bianchina (Northwestern University) recorded three straight singles and all scored in the inning. A Connor McGuire (University of California - Irvine) walk scored one run, as Patrick Ardnt (Bellarmine University) knocked in the final two of the inning on a single.

The Bombers threw both Josh Swinehart (Western Michigan University) and Mason in the third, as they allowed two runs. Ashworth led off with a single and scored on Ludwick's third base hit of the game, another single. With the bases loaded, Calarco scored on a walk, as McGuire earned his second RBI of the game, again via the walk.

Jack Huisman (Western Michigan University) pitched a complete game for the Mac Daddies, allowing three runs on six hits and a strikeout.

Smith was tagged with his third loss of the season.

The Bombers return to action tomorrow, facing the Mac Daddies again at 5:15 and 8:00 p.m.

