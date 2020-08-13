Kingfish Sweep Doubleheader with Fourth Straight Win

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (11-8) extended their lead in the 2020 Kenosha Series by three games over the K-Town Bobbers (8-11) on a doubleheader sweep at Simmons Field on Thursday night.

Jack Thelen (UW-Milwaukee) opened the scoring in game one on a three-run home run to put the Kingfish up 3-0 in the 2nd inning.

The Bobbers plated their first run in the 3rd inning on an error by Mitchell Buban (UW-Milwaukee) that allowed Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) to score and put K-Town behind 3-1.

The Kingfish extended their lead 5-1 in the 4th inning. On a double to left field, Thelen drove in George Rosales (Fairleigh Dickinson) for Kenosha's first run in the inning. Thelen scored the second run of the frame on a wild pitch.

In the 5th inning, Joe Vyskocil (UW-Milwaukee) drew a bases loaded walk to score Justin Barr (Akron) and put the Kingfish up 6-1. Buban scored Kenosha's seventh run on a sacrifice fly by Thelen to extend the Kingfish lead to 7-1.

K-Town rallied in the 7th inning and scored one run on a base hit by Jack Cavanaugh (UW-Milwaukee), but fell 7-2 when Kingfish reliver David Blackburn (Hendrix College) closed out the game.

Thelen finished game one 2-3 with a double, home run and the first five RBI game by a Kingfish since 2018.

Kingfish starter Mike Edwards (UW-Milwaukee) got the win in game one pitching 6.0 innings. Edwards struck out eight Bobbers and gave up one run that was unearned on five hits and two walks.

Quinn Gudaitis (Illinois Wesleyan University) started game one for K-Town and took the loss. Gudaitis struck out six, but gave up seven runs, all earned, on five hits and five walks in 4.1 innings pitched.

In game two, the Kingfish took a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning on an RBI single by Justin Janas (Illinois).

Kenosha went up 5-0 in the 3rd inning on a two RBI single by Marc Filia (UC-San Diego) and a two RBI double by Evan Albrecht (Purdue).

K-Town scored two runs in the 4th inning to trail 5-2. Zach McCoy (University of Dubuque) scored on a wild pitch for the first Bobbers run and Ryan Vogel (UW-Platteville) drove in Jordan Goldstein (University of Dubuque) for K-Town's second run.

Bryant Bagshaw (Dominican University) got the win striking out two Bobbers in 1.1 innings pitched in relief for the Kingfish. Bagshaw allowed no runs on one hit and one walk in Kenosha's 5-2 victory in game two.

Jacob DeLabio (Carthage College) closed out the game to get the save pitching 2.0 shutout innings with three strikeouts giving up one hit and allowing no walks.

Bryce Konitzer (Oakland University) started game two for K-Town pitching 2.1 innings and allowing five runs, all earned, on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Kingfish starting pitcher Mitch Waletzki (Minnesota-Duluth) pitched 3.2 innings giving up two runs, both earned, on two hits and six walks while fanning four batters.

The Bobbers continue home field advantage at Simmons Field when they host the Kingfish on Friday at 6:05 PM CT.

The 2020 Kenosha Series can be streamed for free on the Kenosha Kingfish Radio Network Facebook Page. A webcast production is available through the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

