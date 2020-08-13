Green Bay Shutout at Home

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah fell once again on Thursday night as the Loggers topped the Booyah 3-0.

Green Bay never got any momentum going on the offensive side as they picked up just three hits on the evening, including one in the first from Colin Kleffman. The only other two hits on the night came off the bat of Weston Eberly, who had a single in the second, and Ty Olejnik who also singled, but in the fifth inning. The Booyah struck out nine times on Thursday night, as La Crosse starter Jayson Hibbard went seven frames, striking out eight.

On the mound, Aaron Winkler went three full innings, striking out three Loggers batters in his final outing of the year. Out of the bullpen, Ryan Stefiuk completed an inning and two-third, allowing two walks and giving up three earned runs. Stefiuk was charged with the loss, his first of the season. Dixie State's Ben Hart finished the ball game, going four and a third, striking out six batters in his best outing of the summer.

Green Bay tries to snap their five-game losing streak tomorrow as they host La Crosse for the final time this season. First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is set for 6:35pm, and sophomore right hander Logan Lee will take the mound for the Booyah. Lee has a 2-0 record in 2020, with an ERA just north of 3.40. The Booyah still have a half game lead over Rockford for the last spot in the postseason.

