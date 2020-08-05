Tails Wilson Signs with Twins

Mandan Flickertails left handed pitcher John Wilson officially signed with the Minnesota Twins baseball club according to Flickertails head coach Kyle MacKinnon's twitter account on Monday.

Wilson, 23, had an outstanding season in the Northwoods League with the Flickertails, finishing his time with a 0.00 ERA in 22 innings pitched. The lefty struck out 19 batters and walked only two.

The Old Dominion pitcher played for the school since 2017 when he was a freshman, but missed his 2018 season with Tommy John surgery. Wilson was a Conference USA All-Freshman in 2017 with a 3.41 ERA in 12 starts. Wilson's 2020 season with Old Dominion saw him pitch 8.2 innings with a 1.04 ERA.

