Pitching Shines Through Rain in 9-1 Win

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders (20-12) had another strong offensive showing as they knocked 17 hits in a 9-1 win over the Booyah (14-18) on Sunday to take a seven-game win streak into the off day.

Fondy struck first once again in the Sunday afternoon battle, plating two runs in the second inning to go in front right away. Taylor Jackson (University of Illinois) scored a run on a ground ball to third to bring in the first run. Two batters later, Andrew Bullock (Charleston Southern University) put a base hit through the right side into right field that plated another and made it a 2-0 game.

Two more runs came across the very next inning to extend the Dock Spiders lead. Tim Elko (University of Mississippi) stayed hot at the plate and dropped a single into right field to make it 3-0. Jackson notched his second RBI of the day with a well-placed sacrifice bunt to bring in another and give Fondy a 4-0 lead.

The Booyah brought in their only run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly.

The Dock Spiders added on to their big lead in the sixth, scoring another four runs to bat around the order. Elko continued to mash at the plate after sending a line shot into left field to bring home Parker Noland (Vanderbilt University). Victor Scott II (West Virginia University) joined in on the fun with a single to right that scored another run for the Dock Spiders and made it 6-0. Jackson added another RBI to his line after knocking a single to second base that brought Elko home. Andrew McKenna (Santa Barbara City College) brought Scott II home with his first hit of the day that made it 8-0.

A rain delay in the top of the eighth inning stopped play momentarily, but the umpires said play on following some fast and efficient work from the grounds crew and staff to get the field in playable condition.

Fond du Lac picked it right back up after the short break in the bottom of the eighth, as Marcos Sanchez (Texas Wesleyan University) pulled a base hit into right to bring Scott II home to give the Dock Spiders their ninth and final run.

The pitching staff was once again dominant in the big win for Fondy. Alex Vera (University of Illinois) threw a gem in his start, striking out five and allowing only one run in his four innings pitched. Michael McBriar (Ashland University) also had a strong outing, striking out three in his three and one-third of scoreless work to record the win (2-0). Drew Day (Clermont College) made his Dock Spiders debut, pitching for two-thirds of an inning and allowing just one hit. Nate Thomas (Northern Illinois University) came in for the ninth to close out the game and did just that, striking out one to close down the 9-1 win for Fondy and give them their seventh win in a row.

The Dock Spiders will take their seven-game streak into the off-day on Monday before they take on the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Wednesday night.

