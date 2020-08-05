Former Mankato MoonDog Joey Gerber Debuts with the Mariners

Rochester, Minn. - Former Mankato MoonDog Joey Gerber, made his Major League debut for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Gerber is the 239th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Gerber, who played collegiately at the University of Illinois, played for the Mankato MoonDogs in 2017. He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 8th round of the 2018 MLB draft.

In 2017 with the MoonDogs, Gerber pitched in 20 games and was 3-1 with a 1.44 ERA. He struck out 23 batters in 18.2 innings and saved four games. He was also selected by MLB scouts to participate in the Major League Dreams Showcase where he pitched one inning allowing no runs on no hits and striking out one.

Gerber began his professional career in 2018 with the Everett Aquasox of the Short-Season A Northwest League. He would appear in 13 games with Everett before a promotion to end the season to the Clinton LumberKings of the Lo-A Midwest League. Between the two clubs he was a combined 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA over 22 games. He struck out 43 batters in 25.2 innings while walking 11.

In 2019 he began the season with the Modesto Nuts of the Hi-A California League. He pitched in 25 games in Modesto before moving up to the Arkansas Travelers of the AA Texas League. For the season he was 1-4 with a 2.59 ERA over 44 combined appearances. He struck out 69 batters in 48.2 innings and had a 1.171 WHIP.

Gerber was assigned to the Mariners Alternate Training Site for the 2020 season and then was called up to the Major League roster on August 4. In his Major League debut against the Angels, Gerber entered the game in the sixth inning and pitched one inning allowing no runs on no hits.

