Larks, Bull Moose and Flickertails Sign New Players

BISMARCK, ND - The next time you see Bismarck/Mandan's trio of Northwoods League baseball teams, they will look different. The Bismarck Larks, Bismarck Bull Moose and Mandan Flickertails have announced many new arrivals to their respective rosters in preparation for the final month of the season.The Larks have 12 players leaving, the Bull Moose have 23 players leaving and the Flickertails have 20 players leaving. The teams started with 27 players each.Many of the players who were here to begin the season will head back to their college towns to gear up for fall baseball and training with their schools. The teams are currently on a five-day break which made for a natural transition time for their return home.Among the key departures from the Larks are Chase Adkison, who is batting .340 with 20 RBI and Connor Henriques, who leads the North Dakota pod with 26 RBI.The Bull Moose will lose Torin Montgomery, their third baseman, who leads the pod with 36 hits.The Flickertails lose their standout catcher, Cole Elvis, who leads the team in home runs and RBI, as well as pitcher John Wilson, who recently signed with the Minnesota Twins Baseball Club.The Larks have an advantage with their two studs at the top of their lineup staying longer, Wyatt Ulrich and Brant Schaffitzel. Ulrich enters the final stretch of the season just four walks shy of breaking the all-time Northwoods League walks record set by former Duluth Husky/Madison Mallard Joey Bonadonna with 129. Ulrich, who is enjoying a stellar fourth season with the Larks, already broke the runs scored record crossing the plate for the 138th time earlier this season.For all of these players leaving, the coaching staffs have the challenge of replacing them with new talent. The will be an influx of local talent on these teams as seven players from North Dakota schools will arrive to play for the final month.One standout player arriving who will suit up for the Flickertails on Sunday, is St. Cloud State University outfielder Lenny Walker. Walker batted above .300 in each of his first two seasons with the Huskies and was having a great start to the 2020 spring campaign batting .342 with four doubles in twelve games before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the remainder of the season.After the five-day break, play resumes in Bismarck at 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, August 9 when the Larks and Flickertails kick off the final four weeks of the season at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. There are 27 games remaining, tickets are available at larkstickets.com.LarksPlayers Leaving:RHP Christian Seelhorst - Slippery Rock University of PennsylvaniaC/1B Tanner Froehlich - Seton Hill UniversityRHP Noah Kandel - Tiffin UniversityINF Christian Padilla - Boise State University (transferring)SS Connor Henriques - Santa Clara UniversityC/DH Chase Adkison - Boise State University (transferring)OF Myles Harris - Boise State University (transferring)C Brody Tanksley - Indiana University SoutheastOF Griffin Schneider - Wagner CollegeRHP Wes Harper - Boise State University (transferring)INF Noah Fisher - Northern Kentucky UniversityLHP Austin Hurd - Baker UniversityPlayers Arriving:C Nicholas Kemper - Barton Community CollegeLHP Reed Butz - Valley City State UniversityP / OF Sawyer Rolland - Minnesota State Community and TechINF Ramon Vega - Northern State UniversityINF Braxton Hewitt - University of Jamestown1B Brayden Koenig - Bismarck State CollegeRHP Jacob Wesselmann - Briar Cliff UniversityBull MoosePlayers Leaving:RHP Nathan Critchett - Loyola Marymount University1B Liam Critchett - Loyola Marymount UniversityC Peter Serruto - Rutgers UniversityRHP Garrett Reisz - Creighton UniversityRHP Kevin Wiseman - Wagner CollegeINF Michael Ruggiero - Wagner CollegeOF Larson Fontenot - Northwestern State UniversityC David Melfi - Wagner College1B/3B Torin Montgomery - Boise State University (transferring)RHP Ike Buxton - Boise State University (transferring)LHP Jacob Widener - Palomar CollegeLHP Dawson Day - Boise State University (transferring)RHP Tyler Wehrle - Tiffin UniversityRHP Gunnar Boehm - Tiffin UniversityINF Jake Shier - Tiffin UniversityRHP Michael Ross - Tiffin UniversityINF Ethan Kleinheider - Rockhurst UniversityOF Noah Hemphill - Missouri Baptist UniversityC Elijah Brum - Cal State BakersfieldRHP Jake Snyder - Creighton UniversityRHP Matthew Plisko - University of RichmondRHP Nate Boyle - University of ToledoOF Lorenzo Debrecht - Missouri Baptist UniversityPlayers Arriving:RHP Brad Hodges - Goldenwest CollegeRHP Justin Goldstein - Orange Coast CollegeC Andrew Schann - Valley City State CollegeINF Jarret Bickel - Palm Beach State CollegeRHP Quentin Evers - University of MarySS Adam Axtell - Point Loma Nazarene UniversityRHP Brad Hodges - Goldenwest CollegeC Trenton Duscherer - Bismarck State CollegeFlickertailsPlayers Leaving:RHP Tyler Stretchay - West Virginia UniversityLHP Blake Petty - University of Alabama at BirminghamRHP Nick Hill - Nicholls State UniversityRHP Clark Candiotti - St. Mary's CollegeLHP John Farley - Eastern Kentucky UniversityRHP Ben Schoneman - Colorado School of MinesLHP Mason Philley - University of Arkansas at MonticelloRHP Brian Craven - Davidson CollegeLHP Jason DeCicco - Eastern Illinois UniversityRHP Trystan Vrieling - Gonzaga UniversityLHP John Wilson - Old Dominion UniversityC Adam Dapkewicz - Georgetown UniversityC/1B Cole Elvis - University of California, BerkeleyINF Cam Sibley - Northwestern State UniversityINF Jackson Loftin - Sam Houston StateINF Sterling Hayes - Creighton UniversityOF Jared Wegner - Creighton UniversityRHP Justin Zamora - West Texas A&M UniversityRHP David Wylie - Azusa Pacific UniversityOF Josh Cox - Oral Roberts UniversityPlayers Arriving:C/INF Jonathan Castaneda - Keystone College1B Hunter Cooper - Hope International UniversityOF Houston Fogelstrom - Northeast Community College1B Justin Janssen - Illinois Central College1B Caileb Johnson - Carl Sandburg CollegeLHP Cole Kaufman - Des Moines Area Community CollegeC Jakob Kouneski - North Iowa Area Community CollegeRHP Jake Lachemann - University of California, RiversideRHP Danny Llanas - Bryant and StrattonINF Robert Mattei - Hope International UniversityRHP Garrett Moltzan - Texas Wesleyan University3B/1B Bailey Reed - Illinois CollegeOF Kyler Stenberg - Bismarck State CollegeRHP Blake Thiesse - Upper Iowa UniversityRHP Lenny Walker - St. Cloud State University

