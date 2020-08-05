Wednesday Doubleheader Postponed

KENOSHA, Wis. - Wednesday's scheduled doubleheader between the Kenosha Kingfish (6-6) and the K-Town Bobbers (6-6) has been postponed out of an abundance of caution. A Kingfish player was recently exposed to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

In an effort to put player, fan and staff safety first the Kingfish postpone Wednesday's games.Â As of Wednesday evening, no one tied to the organization has tested positive for Covid-19. The Kingfish plan to make an announcement at noon tomorrow on tomorrow's games.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no players have tested positive.

The Kenosha Kingfish will keep fans updated on the situation. Please check in at KingfishBaseball.com and Kingfish social media pages for the most up to date information.

Tickets from Wednesday's doubleheader may be exchanged for any upcoming Kenosha Kingfish game in 2020 based on availability.

Pending tomorrow's announcement, the Kingfish and Bobbers will resume the 2020 Kenosha Series Thursday night at Simmons Field with a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 PM CT.

