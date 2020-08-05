Wednesday Doubleheader Postponed
August 5, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
KENOSHA, Wis. - Wednesday's scheduled doubleheader between the Kenosha Kingfish (6-6) and the K-Town Bobbers (6-6) has been postponed out of an abundance of caution. A Kingfish player was recently exposed to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.
In an effort to put player, fan and staff safety first the Kingfish postpone Wednesday's games.Â As of Wednesday evening, no one tied to the organization has tested positive for Covid-19. The Kingfish plan to make an announcement at noon tomorrow on tomorrow's games.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no players have tested positive.
The Kenosha Kingfish will keep fans updated on the situation. Please check in at KingfishBaseball.com and Kingfish social media pages for the most up to date information.
Tickets from Wednesday's doubleheader may be exchanged for any upcoming Kenosha Kingfish game in 2020 based on availability.
Pending tomorrow's announcement, the Kingfish and Bobbers will resume the 2020 Kenosha Series Thursday night at Simmons Field with a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 PM CT.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 5, 2020
- Wednesday Doubleheader Postponed - Kenosha Kingfish
- Pitching, Defense Shine, But Honkers Walked off by Waterloo - Rochester Honkers
- Rafters and Loggers Meet up Wednesday at Witter - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Larks, Bull Moose and Flickertails Sign New Players - Bismarck Larks
- Rivets Resume Play Thursday - Rockford Rivets
- Tails Wilson Signs with Twins - Mandan Flickertails
- Former Mankato MoonDog Joey Gerber Debuts with the Mariners - Northwoods
- Pitching Tosses 8-0 Shutout to Help Spiders to Eighth Consecutive Win - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Pitching Shines Through Rain in 9-1 Win - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rochester Trounced by Waterloo in Blowout Loss - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.