Spitters Sweep Resorters

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters put on a complete performance as they defeated the Great Lakes Resorters 7-1 Wednesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

For the third straight time, four Traverse City pitchers combined for a double-digit strikeout game as all-but-one batter notched a base hit in the victory.

The Pit Spitters jumped on the board first, adding individual runs in the second and fourth innings as Bryant Goolsby laced a sacrifice hit before Tito Flores scored on an errand throw from Resorters outfielder, Kyle Riesselmann, to take the 2-0 lead. Traverse City starter and University of Richmond pitcher, Jacob Marcus, was nearly untouchable on the mound, holding the Resorters to just one hit on six strikeouts through the first six frames to keep the score at 2-0. The Spitters notched a pair of runs in the top-half of the eighth inning featuring a Bryant Goolsby sacrifice hit to increase the Traverse City advantage to 4-0. In the bottom-half, back-to-back walks opened the door for a Crew Cohoes RBI-double before pinch hitter, Noah Marcoux, struck out with men on second and third to send us into the ninth inning 4-1. Resorters reliever, Robby Caro, and catcher-turned-pitcher, Dayne Leonard, combined for five walks in the ninth inning as three Pit Spitters crossed the plate before Traverse City closer, Jay Ward Jr., sent Great Lakes down in order to close the door and deliver the Spitters their 14th win on the season.

Jacob Marcus (1-0) enjoyed a career performance as he tossed a team-best six shutout innings on just one hit in his first win on the season. Great Lakes starter, Kaden Alexander (0-2), lasted only 3.1 frames allowing a pair of runs on five hits in his second loss on the campaign. The Pit Spitters improve to 14-3 on the year while the Resorters fall to 3-14. Pit Spitters second baseman, Mario Camilletti, went a perfect 2-for-2 with four walks in the victory. Camilletti, a recent transfer to Central Michigan University, currently leads the team in walks (23) as well as on base percentage (.523).

