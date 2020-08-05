Rivets Resume Play Thursday

LOVES PARK, IL -Â After consulting with the Northwoods League and local public health officials, the Rockford Rivets season was cleared to resume. The Rivets will resume play tomorrow on the road against the Green Bay Booyah. The six remaining home games at Rivets Stadium will be played as scheduled starting next Tuesday, August 11th at 6:05.

Fans with tickets to the games scheduled on August 1st, 2nd, 4th, or 5th at Rivets Stadium may exchange those tickets for any remaining game during the 2020 season. Due to reduced seating capacity to follow social distancing guidelines, fans are encouraged to redeem for new games as soon as possible.

