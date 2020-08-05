Rafters and Loggers Meet up Wednesday at Witter

August 5, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are 7-2 against the La Crosse Loggers in 2020 and look to further their two-game lead in the Pod Wednesday versus the Loggers at 6:35pm.

The Rafters took game one of the series on Tuesday with a walk-off double from Billy Cook in the ninth. Cook's double was his second walk-off hit of the season and lifted the Rafters to their league-best 22nd win of the year. The Rafters 22-9 record is the best record in the Pod and the league, exempting Traverse City, who has only played 16 games this year.

The Rafters start Glenn Albanese tonight. The Louisville Cardinal has a league-best 46 strikeouts and a 0.76 ERA entering play on Wednesday. The Rafters as a team have struck out 354 batters this year as a pitching staff, a league-best mark. Wisconsin Rapids has been the best run-preventing team in the Pod as well, with a team ERA of 3.00.

Coverage of the Loggers and the Rafters begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and at 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

