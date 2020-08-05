Rochester Trounced by Waterloo in Blowout Loss

ROCHESTER, MINN. - The complete lineup of the Waterloo Bucks (19-10) took advantage of lackluster starting pitching by the Rochester Honkers (4-20) at Mayo Field on Tuesday night, handing the Team in Teal an 8-1 loss.

As has been the case against Waterloo, the Bucks pounced on Rochester's starting pitching to open up an advantage in the middle innings. Sal Ferro (Long Island) tossed a strong first three frames, allowing no hits before running into a brick wall in the fourth.

The Bucks poured on four runs in two separate innings against Ferro, who faced eight batters in the fourth inning. A three-run home run by Waterloo's Peyton Williams (Iowa) opened up the Bucks' scoring, before a single by Cameron Thompson (Kansas State) drove in another run to make it 4-0, Bucks.

Waterloo added to its cushion with a second four-run frame in the fifth when another eight Bucks came to the dish. An RBI single followed by a fielder's choice gave Waterloo a 6-0 lead before right fielder John Wuthrich (Texas State) sent a two-run shot over the left-field fence, blowing the lead open to 8-0, Waterloo.

The Honkers scored their only run when Tanner Tweedt (Sacramento City College) laced an RBI single that scored Steven Moretto (Sacramento State). Pearce Howard (New Orleans) was thrown out at the plate to end the inning on the same play.

Rochester tallied only four hits in its 13th consecutive loss, a new franchise record. Taison Corio (Cal Poly) extended his on-base streak to 16 games, the most of any Honker all season.

The Honkers head to Waterloo tomorrow to finish off the home-and-home series with the Bucks, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CST. Catch Jordan Lank on the call at noon for Honkers Pregame Live presented by Rochester Toyota to get you set for the action, only at mixlr.com/honkersbroadcast.

