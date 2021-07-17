Stingers Take Game 1 of Series Opener in Bismarck

Bismarck, N.D. - Behind seven combined runs in the first two innings, the Stingers take Game 1 in Bismarck, 10-4.

Willmar got off to a great start, scoring four in the first on a wild pitch, error, RBI single and sacrifice fly. Bismarck then responded with four of their own in the first inning, behind four hits and three Stingers errors. The Stingers added three more in the second on a single, bases loaded walk and sacrifice fly to take a 7-4 lead. From that point on, Willmar never looked back. They added three more runs the rest of the game - one in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings, and the Larks were shutout the final eight innings of the game.

Jack Zigan pitched well for Willmar. He tossed six innings, allowed five hits, four runs (only one earned), one walk and nine strikeouts. At the plate, William Hamiter had a 3-for-4 night, with three singles, a walk, a run scored and an RBI.

Willmar improves to 6-7 and are now in fourth place in the Great Plains West after Rochester lost tonight in Eau Claire. Game 2 of the series from Bismarck Municipal Ballpark is Sunday, July 18, with first pitch at 4:05 p.m. Sunday's game is the final game before the All-Star Break.

