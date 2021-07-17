Booyah Magic Runs Short

July 17, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah fell to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Saturday night at Capital Credit Union Park, 3-2.

The Dock Spiders drew first blood as they were able to score a run in the second and the third inning. The score would remain stagnant over the next three innings until the Dock Spiders added an unearned run in the seventh to make the difference three.

Green Bay began working their magic in the bottom of the seventh after Max Wagner (Clemson) was hit by a pitch to start the frame. With one away, Jakob Runnels (St. John's River State College) was able to hit the ball to the deepest part of the ballpark to score Wagner. Runnels made it to third on a stand-up triple. On the ensuing at-bat, Tyler Hollow (Dixie State) hit a single to left-center field that scored Runnels to make it a one-run game.

In the bottom of the ninth, Wagner worked a one out walk and was followed by a single to right field by Kaden Hollow (Dixie State). However, with the tying-run on second base and the winning run at first, the Booyah left those men stranded to end the game.

Tyler Chadwick (West Virginia) pitched six innings and allowed just two runs while striking out five.

The Booyah and the Dock Spiders will finish their home-and-home series on Sunday afternoon at Herr-Baker Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm. Both teams will head into the All-Star Break afterwards.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Monday, July 26 for a bout against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. It will be Free Hot Dogs Monday, presented by Festival Foods. Free hot dogs for the first 90 minutes after gates open, limit two hot dogs per person, per trip.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.